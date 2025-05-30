Two Liverpool players now targeted by Saudi clubs as transfer window heats up: report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As Liverpool prepare for a second season under Arne Slot, two of our biggest names are now being looked at by clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Andy Hunter for The Guardian, “The Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr considering a move for the Colombia international.”

The 28-year-old is coming off a strong campaign under our new boss, with 13 goals and five assists as we won the Premier League title.

Used both out wide and centrally, his versatility was a major asset — but despite that, contract talks are yet to begin with just two years left on his current deal.

Hunter notes that “there has been no approach to Liverpool by Al-Nassr so far,” but long-term Saudi interest remains and with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving before the Club World Cup, they may be seeking a new marquee name.

Barca and Bayer interest complicates future

This isn’t the first time Diaz’s name has come up, with Barcelona also recently linked with a move for our No.7.

And he’s not the only one being watched from abroad — Darwin Nunez is another target for the Middle East, with The Guardian also linking the Uruguay international to Al-Hilal:

“Darwin Nunez is another potential target for the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal linked, and Liverpool would be more open to selling the Uruguay striker than Diaz in what is likely to be a big spending summer.”

There’s also been speculation around the 25-year-old moving to Bayer Leverkusen in a potential deal involving Florian Wirtz.

While our head coach is expected to bring in new faces this summer, decisions on who leaves may prove just as important.

