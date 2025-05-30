Real Madrid pay up to secure Trent’s early Liverpool exit; deal confirmed

Picture via @realmadriden on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool departure had already been announced, but the final twist in the tale has been confirmed – with Real Madrid parting with a substantial fee.

As reported by David Ornstein via The Athletic, the 26-year-old has officially joined the Spanish giants ahead of schedule after a €10million offer was accepted by the Reds.

That means our the Scouser will be available for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States this summer.

Although he was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expired on 30 June, Madrid pushed to move the deal forward.

That early payment doesn’t just help the La Liga side – it saves us from covering Alexander-Arnold’s remaining wages and bonuses, boosting our finances as we build for next season.

New arrivals already lined up for next chapter

With Jeremie Frimpong already lined up and Florian Wirtz edging closer to Anfield, our rebuild under Arne Slot is moving at pace.

The Dutchman has made it clear he wants players in place early for his second campaign – and the departure of a talented player hasn’t slowed our progress.

Alexander-Arnold leaves having made 354 appearances, scoring 23 goals and assisting 92 more, winning everything there is to win with his boyhood club.

He was booed by some fans during the Arsenal game in May, but later cheered as he lifted the Premier League trophy in front of us all at Anfield.

Madrid had even attempted to pay €40million in January, but we rightly refused to weaken our title challenge at the time.

Now, their €10million payment ensures they get their man in time to face Al Hilal, Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg later this month.

Liverpool confirmed the agreement via liverpoolfc.com, while Real Madrid also issued their own statement to mark the start of a six-year contract for our former No.66.

You can view confirmation of Alexander-Arnold’s departure via @LFC on X:

We can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2025

