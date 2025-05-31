Bundesliga insider outlines what ultimately convinced Wirtz to choose Liverpool over Bayern

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz reportedly has his heart set on a move to Liverpool this summer, despite the best attempts of Bayern Munich to keep him in Germany.

The Reds made another demonstrable attempt to sign the 22-year-old on Friday by submitting a second offer to Bayer Leverkusen for the playmaker, believed to be worth around £109m (The Athletic).

He’s told his current club about his preference to join the Reds rather than the Bundesliga champions, who had spared no effort in trying to entice him to the Allianz Arena, only for thier charm offensive to prove futile.

Promise from Slot swayed Wirtz towards Liverpool move

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, Bundesliga insider Christian Falk outlined how Bayern chiefs ‘held a secret meeting’ with Wirtz a fortnight ago before the Germany international went on holiday.

Having mulled over his choice of suitors for five days, the 22-year-old eventually informed the Munich hierarchy that he prefers a move to Liverpool, with the ‘decisive factor’ having been Arne Slot offering him ‘ownership of the number 10 role’.

That’s something he wouldn’t have had at the Allianz Arena, where he’d instead have been competing with Jamal Musiala for that starting berth in Vincent Kompany’s line-up.

Wirtz could be a game-changer in the number 10 role at Liverpool

Of all the factors which ultimately play a part in a footballer deciding which club to join when he has a choice of suitors, the promise of a starring role in his favoured position is usually one of the most convincing.

Slot appears to have played that card successfully in the pursuit of Wirtz, juding by Falk’s update; and if that is what ultimately tips the scales in Liverpool’s favour, then it’s a masterstroke from the head coach at Anfield.

The Reds already have capable options in the number 10 position in Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, but with the greatest of respect to that pair, the Germany international would represent a notable upgrade, especially in terms of attacking output.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old ended the Bundesliga campaign with 10 goals and 12 assists, whereas the Liverpool duo had nine of each between them. Wirtz also had a higher xG for the season (9.4, compared to 7.3 for the Hungarian and 4.3 for the Toxteth native) and a greater percentage of shots on target (47.3%, compared to 38.2% for Jones and 32.8% for Szoboszlai).

His tally of 57 key passes was higher than the Reds pair, while his average of 5.66 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes also exceeded that of the former RB Leipzig man (4.3) and the LFC academy graduate (2.74).

Hopefully this proposed transfer will be confirmed soon and we can properly begin looking forward to what the German playmaker can bring to the party at Anfield!