(Video) Jeremie Frimpong shares heartwarming moment with his family after signing for Liverpool

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool confirmed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday evening, wih the Dutch right-back agreeing a five-year contract in a transfer amounting to just under £30m.

While the pursuit of Florian Wirtz continues apace, Richard Hughes has scored an early summer win by securing the Netherlands international’s signature before the transfer window officially opens on Sunday.

The 24-year-old completed his move to Anfield on the same day that the club confirmed acceptance of an offer from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to formally join Los Blancos tomorrow, with the Reds set to bank £8.4m from releasing him from his contract a month early.

Frimpong shares proud moment with his family

After officially joining Liverpool yesterday, the club’s social media team captured footage of Frimpong showing off the LFC kit to his proud family as the right-back tells his father “Dad, I play for your club!”.

Our newest recruit then turned to his brother Aaron and recalled how they used to watch LFCTV in their youth, with everyone in the household wearing a beaming smile as Jeremie revelled in the honour of signing for the Reds.

Frimpong finally gets his move to Liverpool

It’s standard for a footballer to profess pride in joining a new club, but the heartwarming exchange between the 24-year-old and his family shows that his delight in becoming a Liverpool player is genuine, as is that of his siblings and parents.

He’s spoken before about wanting to join LFC’s academy as a child, but his mother and father didn’t drive and he couldn’t afford to commute from Manchester, where he lived at the time.

Now that he’s a fully independent adult with ample high-level experience of European football behind him, Frimpong has jumped at the chance to sign for the Reds, who in stark contrast to last year have made their first move of this summer’s transfer window very early.

There’s great credit due to Hughes for immediately acquiring a right-back successor to Alexander-Arnold, and a hugely exciting one at that. Thus begins the process of Arne Slot putting his own stamp on the squad at Anfield!

You can view the exchange between Frimpong and his family below, via @LFC on X: