‘I want to win trebles’ – Jeremie Frimpong is shooting for the stars after sealing Liverpool move

Image via @LFC on X

Jeremie Frimpong is immediately sounding all the right notes when it comes to the extent of his ambition in terms of what he wants to accomplish at Liverpool.

The Reds confirmed the signing of the Dutch right-back from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, with the 24-year-old coming to Anfield in a £29.6m deal and putting pen to paper on a five-year contract (The Athletic).

Having joined the reigning Premier League champions, the Netherlands international is determined to help his new club to enjoy even more silverware over the next few seasons and revel in the euphoric scenes of celebration that we witnessed in the city last Monday before events took a distressing turn.

Frimpong: ‘I want to win trebles’ at Liverpool

In his first interview as a Liverpool player, Frimpong spoke of how he’s lifted trophies at his previous clubs and that the pursuit of even more has been a motivating factor in his decision to sign for the Reds.

The Dutchman told liverpoolfc.com: “For me, everywhere I’ve been I’ve always won things. It’s always been the league, cups and the league, so I’ve always won trebles. I want to win trebles, I want to win trophies – I play football to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as possible.”

Frimpong is no stranger to multi-trophy seasons

Frimpong has indeed tasted success at his two previous clubs in his senior career – he was part of a Celtic side which won a domestic treble in 2019/20 and also helped Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga triumph and a DFB-Pokal success four years later.

He came agonisingly close to another three-trophy season in 2023/24, only for his side to be comprehensively beaten by Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin.

Liverpool have lifted silverware in the past two campaigns and will have an immediate chance to add to that in August when they take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield, which’ll give their newest recruit the chance to lift a trophy on his competitive debut for the club.

Obviously Frimpong’s ambitions stretch much higher than that, especially when he’s talking about his ambition to ‘win trebles’. The Reds have flirted with potential quadruples in recent years, only to come up short by the end of May.

The overriding priority for Arne Slot’s side in the 24-year-old’s first season at Anfield is to retain their Premier League title (LFC haven’t won back-to-back leagues since 1984), hopefully scoop a domestic cup and feature at the business end of the Champions League.