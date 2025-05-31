Jeremie Frimpong gave one clear instruction to his agents prior to signing for Liverpool

Image via @LFC on X

As soon as Liverpool came calling for him, Jeremie Frimpong had one clear instruction for his agents – just get it done!

The 24-year-old completed his transfer to the Reds on Friday for a reported fee of £29.6m (The Athletic), and his family’s pride was clear to see after he broke the news to them.

The Netherlands international is hungry for tangible success with Arne Slot’s side after winning the double in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen last season, and he didn’t need much persuading when first hearing of the interest from Merseyside.

Frimpong delighted to secure ‘no-brainer’ move to Liverpool

A few hours after the transfer was announced, Frimpong held his first interview as a Liverpool player, and he reflected with satisfaction on how smoothly the deal was finalised.

The right-back told liverpoolfc.com: “I think it went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’ It went quite smoothly; there were no problems.”

Frimpong transfer was pleasantly seamless

When looking at how many other transfer pursuits turn into long-running soap operas which mightn’t even result in a player changing clubs, Liverpool’s capture of Frimpong has been pleasantly seamless.

To go into the summer transfer window with one addition already confirmed to the squad (two if you include the Giorgi Mamardashvili deal which was struck last August) gives the Reds a fine head start on the competitors who’d already been tasked with bridging the gap to the Premier League champions.

The 24-year-old’s instruction to his agents suggests that he was in no doubt that he wanted the move to Anfield, with that single-mindedness sure to strike a positive chord with Kopites, particularly in light of another right-back taking leave of the club this month.

We imagine that Frimpong – who grew up in the northwest of England – will have no difficulties with settling into life at Liverpool, especially given the presence of three of his Netherlands teammates (Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch) in the squad in L4.

Thankfully his representatives heeded his plea to the letter and worked effectively with Richard Hughes to ensure that the transfer was wrapped up nice and early with no nasty hitches!