Former Liverpool coach has agreed eyebrow-raising career move which won’t impress Reds fans

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

One of Jurgen Klopp’s former assistants at Liverpool could soon be back in the Premier League, and his reported next career move will certainly raise a few eyebrows.

Pep Lijnders departed Merseyside along with the German legend a year ago, with the now 42-year-old taking the reins at Red Bull Salzburg, where he was sacked before Christmas following a dreadful first half of the season.

The Dutchman had reportedly been in the frame for an interview for the manager’s job at Norwich earlier this month, although that role is now likely to be filled by Liam Manning, who guided Bristol City to a place in the Championship play-offs this term.

Lijnders agrees to join Man City’s backroom staff

On Friday night, The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported that Lijnders has instead agreed a deal to join Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff at Manchester City, with several of the Spaniard’s previous assistants leaving the Etihad Stadium earlier this week.

The six-time Premier League winner is now set to turn to Klopp’s former right-hand man at Liverpool as he seeks to bring in new voices and ideas to challenge him as he seeks to regain the top-flight title that he handed over to the Reds this season.

Lijnders joining Man City would be tough for Liverpool fans to take

Throughout Lijnders’ second spell as assistant manager at Anfield, LFC were involved in an epic rivalry with Man City, with the clubs twice taking the domestic title race to the final day in seasons where both surpassed 90 points.

Therefore, for the Dutchman to have a lengthy association with the Reds (eight-and-a-half years across two separate stints) and, just over a year after leaving, team up with one of their fiercest rivals will undoubtedly stick in the craw among many Kopites.

There’s already been a strong backlash from some Liverpool fans on social media to the news, which has been interpreted as a betrayal to the club (and indeed the manager) that he served for nearly a decade.

The sight of Lijnders dancing on a podium with Man City players and staff next May would be hugely tough for Merseysiders to take, but right now it seems likelier that the Premier League trophy will again be presented at Anfield rather than the Etihad in 12 months’ time.

Obviously the 42-year-old has every right to make his own career choices and do what he feels is best, but if he were to link up with Guardiola in Manchester, he can expect his reputation among Reds supporters to take quite a nosedive.