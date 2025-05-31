Luis Diaz made Liverpool exit stance clear in fresh parade footage

(Images courtesy of Liverpool Football Club & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Co. are on a high from a second Premier League title win in five years.

With that in mind, you could forgive many a Red for not wanting to overly tweak the first XI. Beyond reason, at any rate!

Jeremie Frimpong and likely incoming former teammate Florian Wirtz look to be particularly sound additions to the side, with the club demonstrating a clear commitment to recruitment team-led decision-making.

Understandably, this will see players who don’t fit the bill at Anfield under Arne Slot (Darwin Nunez, for example) offloaded to help balance the books.

However, reported Saudi interest in Luis Diaz could see the warchest unnecessarily inflated this summer.

Who wants to sign Luis Diaz?

The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath reported on Thursday that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are keeping an eye on the Colombian’s developing contract situation.

Andy Hunter at The Guardian corroborated this claim. However, it should be emphasised that Al-Nassr still haven’t officially opened talks with Liverpool over signing Diaz.

Barcelona’s interest in the South American, of course, is pretty longstanding. Head coach Hansi Flick is now even on record admitting his admiration for the former FC Porto star.

That said, it’s difficult to see the Catalan giants amassing the kind of financial muscle required to overpower a Saudi rival in the market.

As things stand, our No.7’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027. So, we aren’t exactly in a race against time to renew at risk of losing the player on a free next year.

Does Diaz want to leave Liverpool?

If the stars aligned for Barcelona financially, we could see a world in which our left winger would be intrigued by the possibility of a move to La Liga.

That said, Luis Diaz has already clearly signalled his willingness to open contract talks with the club.

“From the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team,” he told Telemundo Deportes (via GOAL).

“We’ll be talking about it, we’ll talk about it [about the renewal]. For me, I would stay however many years it takes, it also depends on the club, everything. These are details that are sorted out separately. Very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

There were certainly no hints or suggestions around the title celebrations that this could very well be his final season with the club.

A bit too much has been squeezed out of Diaz’s heartfelt Instagram post by rivals online. Whilst during the parade itself, our beloved left-sided attacker looked a player still very much happily wedded to the club and life on the red half of Merseyside.

“Amazing. I love you!” the footballer told club videographers whilst on the open-top bus.

Perhaps time, potential offers and Liverpool’s stance in contract talks may change that. But for now, Luis Diaz is a Liverpool player, and one we suspect Arne Slot would much rather keep.

