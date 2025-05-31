‘Interesting one…’ – Journalist names exit-bound Liverpool player who’d be ‘ideal’ for Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

While Liverpool need little more than a healthy refresh to their Premier League-winning squad this summer, Manchester United require a major overhaul if they’re to even come close to being competitive in the near future.

Ruben Amorim’s side limped to a 15th-place finish domestically and won’t have any European football next season after losing a dreadful Europa League final, and there’s likely to be several high-profile names shown the door at Old Trafford over the next three months.

One journalist has namechecked a player from Anfield who’d be ‘ideal’ for the Red Devils, but has dismissed the possibility of such a transfer happening due to the well-documented history between the two arch-rivals.

Kelleher touted as ‘ideal’ player for Man United

Speaking on ESPN (via Stretty News), Mark Ogden explained why Caoimhin Kelleher could objectively be just the kind of deal that Man United should be looking to execute this summer, were it not for the obvious barrier that the age-old rivalry poses.

He said: “An interesting one – I just don’t see it happening, but I think he’d be ideal for United – is Caoimhin Kelleher.

“I just don’t see Liverpool selling their number two to Man United, but Kelleher wants to move. He wants to play. Brentford have been linked with Kelleher but, you know, Man United would be a much better option for him.

“Man United and Liverpool don’t trade players, do they? I think in terms of a goalkeeper who’s proved himself in the Premier League and will be relatively inexpensive at around £20m, Kelleher to United would be a good dea; but like I say, the history between the clubs is such that they just don’t do deals.”

Kelleher could leave this summer, but it won’t be for Man United!

Theoretically, what Ogden is saying makes perfect sense – Kelleher has often spoken about his desire to become a first-choice starter elsewhere, and he’d definitely be an upgrade on Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir at Old Trafford, both of whom have endured an error-strewn season.

However, as the journalist rightly pointed out, the Irishman going to Man United is a non-starter because of the fierce northwestern rivalry. Phil Chisnall remains the last player to transfer directly between the two clubs, and that was all the way back in 1964 (lfchistory.net).

It will be compelling, though, to see where the 26-year-old ends up if he is to leave Liverpool this summer. Brentford made an approach for him in recent days, while West Ham and Leeds have also shown a firm interest in him.

Whatever the next step might be for Kelleher, FSG must ensure that they sell him to a club where he’ll unquestionably be a first-choice, and that they bring in a transfer fee which corresponds with his true value. In other words, it should be far more than his reported £20m asking price.

Man United might well be in the market for a new goalkeeper given the haplessness of Onana and Bayindir, but we can safely rule out any prospect of Ireland’s number one hopping across the M62 in the coming months!