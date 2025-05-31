Potential shirt numbers for Jeremie Frimpong at Liverpool – his favourite is available

Images via Liverpool FC

Jeremie Frimpong became Liverpool’s first signing of 2025 when he completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

The 24-year-old has said that he implored his agents to get the deal done as soon as he heard of the Reds’ initial interest, and the club uploaded footage of the right-back proudly wearing the famous LFC shirt as he broke the news of his move to Anfield yesterday.

One question which remains to be answered is what number the £29.6m man will wear on the back of his jersey when he takes to the pitch for Arne Slot’s team when they’re back in action later this summer, so let’s look at some of the options which are available to the Netherlands international.

What shirt numbers could Frimpong wear at Liverpool?

The good news for Frimpong is that the shirt number he’s had throughout the duration of his senior career (30) is currently vacant at Liverpool.

In fact, the last first-team men’s player to wear those digits at Anfield was Suso way back in 2014/15, and it was also worn by the right-back’s fellow countryman Boudewijn Zenden for a brief period in the mid-2000s (Transfermarkt).

Of the traditional 1-11, the only available number at LFC for now is 6, which was vacated by Thiago Alcantara at the end of last season. It’s not implausible that the Reds’ newest signing could take it, but it seems more likely to be held over for a centre-back or defensive midfielder.

Frimpong has typically worn 12 when playing for his country, and that shirt is currently up for grabs at Liverpool, along with 13, 15 and 16 of the sub-20 digits. Between 22 and 37 inclusive, the only number in use at Anfield is 26, which is in Andy Robertson’s possession (Transfermarkt).

Others could potentially be freed up depending on which players might leave over the summer – the standout example is Kostas Tsimikas (21), with the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele citing the possibility of the Greek defender moving on at ‘80%-85%‘.

Once the Dutchman’s shirt number is confirmed by the club, let’s see how many fans flock to have it on the back of their new Adidas kits in a few weeks’ time!