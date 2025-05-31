Player undecided: Slot desperate to keep £72m man at Anfield as Saudi suitors prepare big bids

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is desperate to keep hold of one Liverpool player in particular amid growing interest from overseas suitors.

There’s been plenty of speculation in recent weeks about the future of Luis Diaz, who’s attracting no shortage of suitors after an impressive season in which he scored 17 times and played an instrumental role in the Reds’ Premier League title triumph.

The Colombian forward posted a heartfelt message of gratitude to teammates and staff at Anfield on Instagram as he reflected on the campaign, with some social media users voicing fears that he may be hinting at a farewell from the club.

Slot eager to keep Diaz at Liverpool amid growing interest from abroad

According to Mark Brus for CaughtOffside, the 28-year-old continues to face an uncertain future at Liverpool, who are scrambling to tie him down to a new contract as LaLiga and Saudi Pro League suitors queue up.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are all pursuing Diaz, with the latter duo preparing bids in the region of €85m (£71.7m) as they seek to test the Reds’ resolve.

While our number 7 is undecided on his future for now, Slot is quite eager to keep him at the club, and sources have indicated that there have been ‘positive talks’ between the head coach and the Colombian.

If Slot wants to keep Diaz, that should be enough for Liverpool

If either of the Saudi duo (or indeed his LaLiga suitors) were to come forward with an offer in excess of £70m for Diaz, that could present Liverpool with a significant dilemma – do they reject it outright given his importance to the team, or do they seize the opportunity to make a substantial profit on a player who’ll turn 29 next January?

Anfield-linked Florian Wirtz is capable of playing on the left wing if required to do so, should he arrive and the Reds’ number 7 depart this summer, but that isn’t the Bayer Leverkusen star’s primary position. He’s much more at home playing just behind the forward line.

Slot has now essentially had a full year to work with the squad that he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, so he’ll have formed fair judgements on the players at his disposal. If he’s determined to keep the Colombian on Mersyside, FSG should therefore be fighting tooth and nail to resist any overtures from abroad.

The apparent positive talks offer an encouraging sign that an agreement on a new contract at Liverpool could be reached, and hopefully we’ll again see Diaz making a vital contribution for the Premier League champions in 2025/26 and beyond.