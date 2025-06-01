European giant-linked winger now admits why he didn’t sign for Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool have reportedly long held interest in Swedish talent Momodou Sonko.

The 20-year-old winger, now playing for Belgian Pro League club Gent, did have an opportunity to impress on Merseyside back in 2017.

The footballer took part in a trial at the club but ultimately, in his own words, felt ‘too young to move’.

Regardless, Sonko has remained linked to Liverpool, with the No.11 going on to register seven goal contributions in 40 appearances (all competitions) for the Belgian outfit.

Why Momodou Sonko didn’t move to Liverpool

With the benefit of hindsight, it was most certainly an apt decision to stay put.

The youngster would have been forced to compete with legendary left-winger Sadio Mane under Jurgen Klopp’s side that was building up to win the Champions League and Premier League title in successive seasons.

Getting game time in Sweden before a move up another tier to the Belgian top-flight was most certainly well-advised.

“No, the way I look at it is that they were already interested there and I went there and tried it out a bit,” the attacker told Expressen.

“I felt I was a little too young to move but they have continued to keep an eye on me. The development in Sweden has been good before I moved so it feels quite natural.”

What Sonko made of Arne Slot’s first season

We’re in a pretty advantageous situation when it comes to our summer transfer business.

Liverpool’s lack of involvement in the Club World Cup means full focus can go on the upcoming window – a window we’ve just entered into as Premier League champions.

We don’t have to worry about trivial concerns like convincing top talents that this is a project capable of translating into eventual silverware. Arne Slot has already secured one of the globe’s biggest honours at his first attempt in English football.

When pressed on the matter, Sonko applauded Liverpool’s superiority domestically and abroad.

“Yes, absolutely incredible. They have been superior in the Premier League,” the Gent star went on to add.

“They looked very strong in the Champions League too before they had a tough match at PSG.

“It has been an incredibly good season. A very good debut season for the coaches too.”

Do Liverpool need a new left winger?

Left wing is the one position we don’t especially need to tweak. Between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, we have quality in depth and two potential starters pushing one another to greater heights.

Would it be possible to improve the position? Perhaps, but we’re not too sure Sonko’s the man to do that at 20 years of age.

Liverpool usually prefer to sign a player to add depth or identify the point before they’re set to hit stratospheric heights.

The Swede looks like he probably needs another year or two of development, or for one of our current crop to make way this summer.

Still, it’ll be intriguing to see if one of the previously linked “European giants” opts to make a move for Momodou Sonko.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile