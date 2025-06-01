Liverpool deal now looks likely after Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘medical tests’ incoming

Caoimhin Kelleher may finally get his move away from Liverpool Football Club this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international is reportedly attracting interest domestically.

The Reds have so far not been keen to allow the former Ringmahon Rangers star to depart. However, the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia will surely enable Liverpool to part ways with their long-serving No.2.

Brentford set to sign Caoimhin Kelleher?

Bayer Leverkusen’s successful transfer, medical depending, of Mark Flekken is going to leave Brentford short in a key position.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Die Werkself are set to secure the deal for £8.43m [€10m], with ‘medical tests to follow shortly’.

This corroborates Florian Plettenberg’s original confirmation.

🚨🔴⚫️ Bayer Leverkusen agree deal to sign Mark Flekken as new goalkeeper, all set to be sealed with Brentford. It was always the plan to bring in new GK and it’s now all done for €10m transfer fee. Medical tests to follow shortly, as @Plettigoal @PippoArens report. pic.twitter.com/J0jUHkubNj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2025

With Sky Sports noting that Kelleher is considered the ‘chosen replacement’, one might reasonably imagine we’ll already be braced for talks.

More to the point, our backup goalkeeper has had one eye on the exit door for quite some time now.

Speaking after Liverpool won a second Premier League title in five years, Caiomhin Kelleher once again reiterated his desire to seek pastures new as a No.1.

“I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in week out, and that’s what I’m looking to do,” he told Optus Sport.

“This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”

Will Liverpool miss Kelleher?

There’s no question that the 26-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the club in his time.

Since the 2019/20 campaign, the Liverpool shotstopper has largely been limited to a handful of appearances season to season – all largely dependent on Alisson’s fitness.

It’s not been entirely unenjoyable for Kelleher – he’s played a key part in our domestic cup success over the years and earned a spot on the infamous ‘keeper’s wall at Kirkby.

But with Mamardashvili coming on board, the pecking order will surely have informally changed. Given the standard of shotstopper the Georgian international is, it’s difficult to see where the Irishman will get a look in.

An exit’s the best thing for all parties concerned, and it’ll finally give Caoimhin the opportunity he deserves.

How much will Liverpool sell him for?

A recent spate of reports have suggested that Liverpool will be prepared to accept offers above the £20m mark for Caoimhin Kelleher.

We think it’s a little undervalue for a ‘keeper who can quite reasonably command a starting berth for any Premier League club outside the top six.

In the same breath, of course, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026. So this will undoubtedly factor into potential negotiations with Brentford.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile