Sky Sports link 19-year-old to move we haven’t seen in over 30 years

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A young Liverpool player we blocked from a Premier League move in January, could now be heading across the city, according to fresh reports from Sky Sports.

Ben Doak is being targeted by Everton in what would be the first direct transfer from us to them since Gary Ablett made the move in 1992.

Sky Sports News’ Lyall Thomas says the 19-year-old winger is on Everton’s radar after impressing at Middlesbrough during a loan spell last season.

The Scottish international’s campaign was cut short through injury, but he had still shown enough to attract serious attention.

Thomas reported: “Everton want to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak. The 19-year-old impressed on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough last season. Liverpool rejected approaches from Ipswich and Crystal Palace for Doak in January.”

He added: “They preferred he stayed on loan at Boro and continued his development, with the idea his readiness for the Liverpool first-team would be assessed in pre-season this summer.”

Sky Sports News reiterated that message on X, saying: “There are a few stories of those who’ve moved from one side of Stanley Park to the other, maybe this will be another one with Everton interested in Ben Doak.”

Anfield exits and Wirtz talk could shape summer sales

This comes as Caoimhin Kelleher looks likely to join Brentford, and with Florian Wirtz linked with a high-profile move to Anfield, some further sales may be needed.

It’s not yet clear how serious Everton’s approach is, but it would be the first transfer between the clubs since their move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium – with players no longer crossing the park but the city instead.

Doak was seemingly previously viewed as part of our long-term plans — especially after we blocked Premier League interest in January.

The 19-year-old is one of several young players our boss is expected to assess in the upcoming pre-season tour, with Arne Slot needing to see how the youth players can be used in his squad.

The last time a Liverpool player joined Everton directly, it cost £750,000 — this move will be a lot more costly but does feel like a transfer that could be completed.

You can view the Doak update via @SkySportsNews on X:

BREAKING: Everton want to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak 🔵 pic.twitter.com/FIPYW1L2lN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2025

