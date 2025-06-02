Romano confirms Liverpool agreement as talks accelerate elsewhere

Liverpool’s summer rebuild has taken a significant step forward with confirmation of an £18m agreement to sell goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the Irishman has “completed his medical tests at Brentford today after [an] £18m package deal agreed with Liverpool.”

This news, while emotional for many of us who’ve watched Kelleher develop from academy hopeful to cup-winning penalty hero, signals a clear shift in our transfer strategy under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman is wasting no time in reshaping the squad ahead of his second season in charge and this departure could be a vital trigger.

Kelleher’s move helps free up funds and squad space that could prove decisive in Liverpool’s pursuit of high-profile summer targets, particularly Florian Wirtz, who looks increasingly likely to leave Bayer Leverkusen.

A second bid from Liverpool was already rejected by Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz (via Christian Falk), but the player’s stance appears to favour a Premier League switch.

Joshua Kimmich has confirmed our interest in the Bundesliga star and it feels like we’re on the brink of agreeing a deal for his services.

Liverpool sale boosts hopes of Wirtz and Kerkez transfers

The £18m boost from Kelleher’s sale could also support a move for Milos Kerkez, with Liverpool keeping close tabs on the Hungarian left-back as reported by multiple outlets.

Slot is keen to add more mobility and creativity to his squad, and the combination of Wirtz’s playmaking qualities and Kerkez’s direct, progressive style could be transformative.

It’s not just about replacements, either.

With Kelleher about to be gone, our boss already has an answer to the back-up goalkeeper situation, with Giorgi Mamardashvili already signed and set to arrive at the start of pre-season training.

The departure of Kelleher will be felt by fans and teammates alike, but his professionalism and impact – including a man-of-the-match display in the Carabao Cup final – will always be remembered.

