Everything Heitinga said about Arne Slot after landing Ajax job

Liverpool are set for another change behind the scenes after John Heitinga, who worked under Arne Slot, confirmed his next move.

With the Dutchman announced as the new head coach of Ajax, attention now turns to who will be joining the Premier League champions to fill the vacant assistant manager role.

The 41-year-old was part of our coaching staff during the title-winning campaign and has now returned to his homeland to take charge of the Amsterdam giants.

Speaking to Ajax’s official website, the former Everton defender said: “I am incredibly excited to start.

“The last years in England have done me a lot of good.

“I’ve been able to develop further alongside David Moyes and Arne Slot, while also getting a behind-the-scenes look at two major clubs.

“I’m ready to continue as a head coach and I’m honoured to be given that opportunity at Ajax.”

Search begins for new Arne Slot’s new assistant

The departure leaves a gap in our dugout, with reports already linking ex-Feyenoord assistant Marino Pusic to the role.

Our boss is expected to reshape his backroom staff this summer ahead of pre-season preparations and the defence of our Premier League crown.

More familiar names like Steven Gerrard and Dirk Kuyt have also been touted on social media, though nothing more formal from a respected source has suggested who we will see arrive at Anfield.

With the summer window heating up and incomings like Florian Wirtz being rumoured, changes to the playing and coaching staff are no surprise.

Richard Hughes and Sipke Hulshoff will also likely be heavily involved in helping to ensure we can see a seamless transition among the coaches, to help maintain the winning feeling for the Reds.

