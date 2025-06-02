Romano drops three-character Liverpool hint as summer plan becomes clear

Image via The Daily Briefing

Liverpool’s summer rebuild looks set to pick up serious pace with more early movement already in place.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the deal for Milos Kerkez is “absolutely on” with the Hungarian left back understood to have already agreed personal terms.

This was a post from last Wednesday, though now the Italian journalist offered the simple update of: ‘🔴👀⏳ #LFC’ which is a clear hint that further positive news is expected very soon.

The 20-year-old has reportedly given the green light to join us from Bournemouth, and it’s now down to the two clubs to finalise the details.

That would be our second defensive signing after Jeremie Frimpong, and fans are hopeful that Florian Wirtz will follow next.

The 21-year-old German has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield, with Paul Joyce stating that we have already had a response for our second offer for him.

Three signings incoming as one prepares to leave

Should the Kerkez deal go through, it’s expected that Kostas Tsimikas will then leave this summer.

With Andy Robertson still part of the squad and the new signing arriving from another Premier League side, competition on the left will be fierce.

That makes it increasingly unlikely that our Greek full back will feature regularly next season.

The rapid early progress of this window follows a clear pattern – smart signings, swift decisions and a squad being shaped with purpose.

Now, with a third addition potentially close, all signs point to a second season under our Dutch boss that’s already being mapped out with real intent.

