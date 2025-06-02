‘Got goals in him’ – Robbie Fowler names one striker he thinks would be a good fit for Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When it comes to recommendations on strikers who Liverpool should consider signing, few people are better placed to speak on the subject than Robbie Fowler.

The man affectionately known as ‘God’ is one of the greatest goalscorers the club has ever produced, with 183 goals placing him seventh on the Reds’ all-time scoring charts (lfchistory.net).

His former club could potentially be in the market for a centre-forward this summer if Darwin Nunez were to depart – as we exclusively reported on Empire of the Kop last week, the 25-year-old is considering a fresh start elsewhere during the transfer window.

Fowler names Ollie Watkins as an ideal fit for Liverpool

While waiting on board an airplane on Sunday evening, Fowler invited his followers on X to ask him any question they wanted, with one Liverpool supporter taking the opportunity to seek his opinion on which striker he thinks ‘would be best suited’ for the Reds.

The 50-year-old duly replied: “I’d take Ollie Watkins… works hard, got goals in him.”

A solid recommendation from Fowler

This isn’t the first time that Fowler has advocated the Aston Villa marksman as an ideal signing for Liverpool to consider, having also done so in a newspaper column just four weeks ago as he pointed out that the England star is ‘a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League’.

At 29, Watkins has already passed the typical age profile that FSG seek out for prospective signings at Anfield, but there are plenty of reasons as to why the Reds might think it’s worth deviating from their transfer market norms to try and bring him in.

He’s scored at least 11 goals in all five of his seasons in the Premier League, netting 16 times in the most recent top-flight campaign, while his tally of 17 in all competitions in 2024/25 was surpassed by only two players in Arne Slot’s squad (Mo Salah with 32, Cody Gakpo with 18).

The Aston Villa striker is a proven goalscorer in this division, would help towards satisfying homegrown quota requirements and – in what’d surely make him attractive to prospective suitors – has rarely ever been injured in his career. If only Diogo Jota were as robust as him, the conversation about adding a striker this summer would be nonexistent.

With Liverpool likely to spend around £125m on Florian Wirtz on top of the £30m for which they’e signed Jeremie Frimpong, it seems difficult to envisage them going all-out for Watkins, who’d surely command a gargantuan fee if theoretically he were to move clubs this summer.

However, if Fowler is advocating him as a perfect fit for the Reds, then it’s a recommendation well worth noting in the Anfield boardroon!