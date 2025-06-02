Kimmich confirms Wirtz has chosen Liverpool over Bayern

Latest News Transfer News & Rumours
Posted by
Joshua Kimmich speaks with the German press about Florian Wirtz
Picture via @kerry_hau

As Liverpool intensify our efforts to secure Florian Wirtz, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich has commented on the midfielder’s potential decision.

Kimmich stated (translated), “He’ll have his reasons for deciding that way. I hope it’s the right path for him. As a player from FC Bayern, I would have naturally wished for him to join us.”

Kimmich’s comments fuel speculation on Wirtz’s Liverpool move

Florian Wirtz plays against Joshua Kimmich
(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

This could be seen as the most senior source so far to all but confirm that the former FC Koln youngster is on his way to Anfield with most of the formalities seemingly done and dusted in this deal.

These remarks come amidst reports of a private jet scheduled to travel from Manchester to Nuremberg on Monday evening, near the German national team’s training camp, sparking rumors of an imminent medical for Wirtz.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz intensifies

Florian Wirtz after playing for Bayer Leverkusen
(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with Wirtz (via talkSPORT), with Bayer Leverkusen holding out for a €150 million fee after rejecting an initial €130 million bid (via Christian Falk).

The 22-year-old playmaker has been instrumental in Leverkusen’s recent success, contributing 57 goals and 65 assists in 196 appearances.

The potential acquisition of Wirtz aligns with Liverpool’s strategy to bolster their midfield, especially with the reported departure of players like Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford to raise more funds.

The club’s interest in Wirtz has been confirmed by many reputable sources, including David Ornstein in The Athletic, and seems to be progressing nicely.

As the transfer window continues, we will eagerly await official confirmation of Wirtz’s move, which would mark a significant addition to the squad ahead of the new season.

You can view Kimmich’s comments on Wirtz via @kerry_hau on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best

More Stories Florian Wirtz Joshua Kimmich

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *