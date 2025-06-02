Fabrizio Romano drops overnight Liverpool bombshell after Leverkusen reject Florian Wirtz bid

Liverpool are not giving up in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz this summer.

This follows the attacking midfielder’s decision to commit to an Anfield switch after taking a shining to Arne Slot’s proposal over Vincent Kompany’s at Bayern Munich.

The Mersesysiders have already brought in the German’s former Bayer Leverkusen colleague Jeremie Frimpong.

There are further plans to reinforce at the opposing fullback position with a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool confident of finalising Florian Wirtz transfer

Bayer Leverkusen have rejected a second offer for Wirtz worth up to £109m. This was understood to comprise a hefty up-front fee with add-ons included.

Liverpool, however, are not to be deterred. Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of the morning that we’re ‘confident’ of finalising the deal.

To that end, a fresh round of talks is set to take place.

🚨 Liverpool remain confident to finalize Florian Wirtz deal as new round of talks has been scheduled this week. Club optimistic to get the agreement sealed with Bayer Leverkusen soon. pic.twitter.com/TAkyE7Yjvy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2025

Leverkusen have set their desired price tag at €150m [£126.4m]. With that in mind, it’s far from inconceivable that Liverpool would be prepared to budge on a difference of £17m.

Wirtz is already sold on Liverpool

The good news is that Liverpool have already done the hard miles here. They’ve stolen a top German talent away from Bayern Munich’s grasp – a previously unthinkable feat – by presenting an exciting future for Florian Wirtz at L4.

“The decisive factor in his decision was that Arne Slot offered him ownership of the number 10 role at Liverpool,” Christian Falk told CaughtOffside.

“In Munich, he would have had to share this with Jamal Musiala. The talks with the coaches were decisive.”

For now, the question is how close we’re prepared to go to Bayer Leverkusen’s demands.

Given we’ve effectively secured Frimpong under value, thanks to his release clause, we’re optimistic there will be wiggle room in the budget to make a deal.

Ultimately, we’re not talking a difference of £50m – a little bit of extra dough to secure a truly generational talent seems fair.

Over to you, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards. Get it done!

