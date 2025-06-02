Liverpool and Leverkusen both want one thing as Reds continue to push for Florian Wirtz signing

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to work towards the prospective signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and there’s a growing belief that the transfer will be completed sooner rather than later.

The Reds have seen two offers for the Germany playmaker knocked back by the Bundesliga runners-up, the latest of which amounted to £109m, but Merseyside chiefs remain optimistic that they’ll ‘soon’ reach an agreement to sign the 22-year-old (Fabrizio Romano).

Liverpool and Leverkusen both seeking swift resolution over Wirtz

On Monday morning, the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst shared an update on the situation, and there’s one thing in particular on which both clubs are keen.

Despite the Premier League champions’ first two bids being rejected, both they and Leverkusen are eager for a swift resolution on a deal for Wirtz, with negotiations continuing between LFC sporting director Richard Hughes and his BayArena counterpart Simon Rolfes (and their managing director Fernando Carro).

There have been reports that one member of Arne Slot’s squad could be included as part of a prospective agreement, although talks between the two clubs are purely focused on a straight transfer fee, with the Bundesliga side believed to be holding out for just over £125m for their player.

Both Liverpool and Leverkusen remain relaxed about the ongoing discussions, and there’s no sense that the deal could collapse any time soon, with the 22-year-old having indicated his firm desire for a move to Anfield.

One more big push from Liverpool could get Wirtz over the line

History has taught us not to jump the gun when it comes to transfer matters, and it’s only when LFC make an announcement on their official website that we can finally be assured that the pursuit of the player has been successful.

However, there are plenty of positive signs to indicate that Wirtz moving to Liverpool appears more likely than unlikely, not least the willingness of both clubs involved to get the situation sorted as a matter of urgency.

By all accounts, the Reds will need to stick £16m or so on top of their most recent offer for the Germany international, which doesn’t seem an unreasonable ask when considering that they’ve already submitted a bid of nearly 10 times that amount.

Also, the Merseysiders will have a financial top-up coming to them from the impending sale of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, with a medical to be undertaken today. Perhaps LFC are simply waiting for that domino to fall before they go back to Leverkusen with an improved proposal for Wirtz.

The 22-year-old’s involvement with his country in the UEFA Nations League finals this week could also be a contributing factor towards any potential delay, but we remain confident that Liverpool will get a deal done for him before too long.