Report: Liverpool could offer £55m ‘world-class talent’ a route back to the Premier League

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could soon join a growing list of clubs with designs on offering one highly coveted player a route back to the Premier League.

During the mid-2010s in particular, the Reds made a habit of raiding Southampton for their prized assets, signing the likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane from St Mary’s, while they also landed Virgil van Dijk from the south coast club in a game-changing transfer at the end of 2017.

The Saints have just endured a miserable top-flight campaign which saw them accumulate a paltry 12 points, but one of their players did manage to enhance his reputation during that time.

Liverpool could join ‘open’ transfer race for Tyler Dibling

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are among several Premier League sides monitoring Tyler Dibling with a view to a possible transfer swoop, with the 19-year-old expected to leave Southampton this summer after their meek relegation.

The Reds (who had scouts watching him on international duty earlier this year) join Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs in what’s described as an ‘open race’ for the England under-21 gem, for whom a price tag of £55m has been set at St Mary’s.

Dibling has earned effusive praise but mightn’t be ready for step up to Liverpool

Dibling carries echoes of Harvey Elliott in his ability to alternate between multiple positions – he played primarily as a right winger for the Saints this term but has also operated as a number 10 and even at centre-forward (Transfermarkt).

Southampton academy manager Andy Goldie has hailed him as a potential ‘world-class talent‘, while Tim Sherwood described him as ‘a superstar in the making‘, and the calibre of clubs who are reportedly interested in signing him attests to the teenager’s raw ability.

However, would Liverpool really be prepared to spend £55m on a forward who ended the season with just four goals and three assists in 38 games (and only one goal contribution in 2025), especially when they already have many more prolific options in Arne Slot’s squad?

Dibling’s underlying performance metrics also suggest that, as high as his ceiling may be, he still has a lot of scope for improvement. As per FBref, he was either average or below average for a number of attributes during the 2024/25 campaign when compared with other wingers from Europe’s five main leagues.

For now, the Reds’ interest seems to be at a preliminary stage, and it could be the case that one of the forward’s other suitors makes a bolt to sign him first. However, if the decision-makers at Anfield truly believe he can make a telling impact for the champions, then this might yet be a rumour which gathers pace in the coming weeks.