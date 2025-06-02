Exclusive: Eight clubs eyeing summer move for £25m Liverpool ace; FSG wouldn’t block his exit

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool could be open to parting ways with one of their longest-serving stalwarts this summer, with a multitide of Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

There’s only one player remaining at Anfield from the squad that Jurgen Klopp inherited from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, with Joe Gomez having spent a full decade on Merseyside since joining from Charlton shortly after his 18th birthday.

The versatile defender has played a part in two Premier League triumphs and a Champions League success along with winning several other trophies, but the all too familiar curse of injury restricted him to just 17 appearances (totalling 874 minutes) for the Reds this season.

Liverpool open to selling Gomez this summer

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are open to letting the 28-year-old depart this summer and wouldn’t stand in his way if his wish were to leave, with FSG setting a price tag of €30m (£25.3m) for him.

No fewer than eight Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on Gomez, with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Bournemouth and the promoted trio of Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland all informed as to his situation.

Those suitors believe they could sign the Reds’ number 2 for less than the aforementioned figure, and sources have indicated that the Londoner may be open to a departure from Merseyside during the off-season.

Gomez has been an excellent servant for Liverpool, but will he go this summer?

Gomez mightn’t have enjoyed a lot of game-time under Arne Slot, but the Liverpool head coach has been effusive in his praise of the defender throughout their 12 months working together.

The Dutchman hailed an ‘outstanding’ performance from the defender in our win over Brighton last November and also praised his mentality for ensuring that he’s always ready to be called upon when needed.

Reds fans wouldn’t begrudge the 28-year-old a move away from Anfield this summer after giving the club such stellar service over the past decade, memorably forming an imperious axis with Virgil van Dijk during our romp to the Premier League title in 2019/20.

The one foreseeable danger of which Liverpool must be wary, though, is leaving themselves short at centre-back, particularly with sources from Germany touting the possibility of Jarell Quansah being offered as a makeweight in a deal to land Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Gomez has earned the right to leave on his own terms if he were to desire a fresh challenge elsewhere for next season, but no LFC supporter would complain if Slot were to insist that our longest-serving current player continues into an 11th campaign on Merseyside.

Hopefully he’ll stay on and achieve something he hasn’t managed in 241 appearances for the Reds – scoring that ever-elusive first goal for us!