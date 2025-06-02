When and where will Liverpool players be involved on international duty in June?

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan, Mike Hewitt and Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The club season might be over, but Liverpool fans can still look forward to seeing their players in action over the next few days!

A sizeable contingent of Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad will feature for their national teams in the first two weeks of June, after which they’ll enjoy a well-earned holiday before reconvening at the AXA Training Centre in July for pre-season preparations.

Here’s a daily rundown of when the Reds will be in international action (all kick-off times listed in BST); and if you fancy a flutter on any of their games, you can avail of great odds from the Latest Betting sites.

Wednesday 4 June

Diogo Jota is the first Liverpool player into international action this week as Portugal take on hosts Germany in the first semi-final of the UEFA Nations League (8pm).

Thursday 5 June

The second UEFA Nations League semi-final takes place 24 hours later and pits Ibrahima Konate‘s France against European champions Spain (8pm).

Earlier in the day, Wataru Endo‘s Japan may have already booked their place at next summer’s World Cup finals, but they still have two more qualifying games to fulfil, starting with a trip to Perth to take on Australia (12:10pm).

Friday 6 June

Liverpool-supporting night owls might be tempted to stay up to the early hours of Friday morning as two of their South American stars are in World Cup qualifying action, with Alisson Becker‘s Brazil travelling to Ecuador (midnight) and Alexis Mac Allister representing already-qualified Argentina away to Chile (2am).

On Friday night, Luis Diaz and Colombia seek to move a step closer to qualification as they host Peru (9:30pm). Closer to home, Lewis Koumas will be in the Wales squad to face Liechtenstein in their World Cup qualifying group (7:45pm).

Three Reds players will partake in friendly games, as Dominik Szoboszlai‘s Hungary take on Sweden (6:30pm), Andy Robertson captains Scotland at home to Iceland (7:45pm) and – while he might no longer be at Liverpool by then – Caoimhin Kelleher will likely start for Republic of Ireland against Senegal in Dublin (7:45pm).

Saturday 7 June

Curtis Jones played in England’s first two games under Thomas Tuchel in March, and he’ll hope to extend that sequence next weekend as the Three Lions take on Andorra in a World Cup qualifier (5pm).

There’ll be a healthy Liverpool contingent representing Netherlands in their qualifier against Finland (7:45pm), with Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and new Reds signing Jeremie Frimpong potentially all in action for the Oranje.

Also that evening, Conor Bradley‘s Northern Ireland have a friendly away to Denmark (6pm), while Kostas Tsimikas and Greece play host to Slovakia (7:45pm).

Sunday 8 June

Jota and Konate will be involved in either the third-place play-off or the final of the UEFA Nations League, with those games kicking off at 2pm and 8pm respectively.

Monday 9 June

Koumas and Wales visit Belgium for a World Cup qualifier (7:45pm), while Robertson is set to wear the captain’s armband for Scotland in a friendly away to Liechtenstein (5pm).

Tuesday 10 June

Several Liverpool players are in action next Tuesday, starting with Endo as Japan close out their successful World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Indonesia (11:35am). In the European qualifiers for next summer’s finals in North America, the Dutch contingent of Van Dijk, Gakpo, Gravenberch and Frimpong face Malta (7:45pm).

Four Anfield teammates could feature in friendly games on the same night – Jones (England v Senegal, 7:45pm), Kelleher (Luxembourg v Ireland, 7:45pm), Tsimikas (Greece v Bulgaria, 7:45pm) and Szoboszlai (Azerbaijan v Hungary, 5pm).

Wednesday 11 June

Liverpool’s South American contingent close out the Reds’ international involvement in the early hours of Wednesday morning in World Cup qualifying action.

Mac Allister and Diaz will come up against each other as Argentina host Colombia (1am), while Alisson will hope to feature for Brazil at home to Paraguay (1:45am).