Cristiano Ronaldo decision could leave Liverpool rocked amid push for contract green light

Liverpool may have to withstand some amount of probing this summer amid ongoing interest in Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are known to be admirers of the South American winger, but finances should preclude them from being considered serious suitors in the current window.

The bigger fear for the Reds, depending on the Colombian’s perspective, is a potentially seismic bid from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr could use Luis Diaz to motivate Cristiano Ronaldo

The mood has long since shifted inside the Saudi Pro League. Decision-makers are now keen to move away from ageing talents to stars that are delivering right now in Europe’s top five leagues.

At 28 years of age, Al-Nassr linked Luis Diaz falls into that category. The Guardian have already confirmed that the Riyadh-based outfit is actively considering a move.

This has been further corroborated by transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter). The CaughtOffside columnist reports that Al-Nassr are hoping to use deals for players like our No.7 to help convince Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a contract extension.

🚨 Al Nassr are set to present their plan to Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to get new deal sorted. The club’s preparing changes to get Cristiano’s green light… and sign new contract to continue at Al Nassr. Luis Diaz, David Hancko, world class midfielder and more targets have been… pic.twitter.com/FRq6rUD2P8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2025

Does Luis Diaz want to stay at Liverpool?

We’re struggling to see a world in which Diaz would be looking to raise a little hell to move to Saudi Arabia.

There’s no question that Al-Nassr could offer a package that would have the former FC Porto man’s eyes watering.

But ultimately, is there a clear desire to spend his best years in the Saudi top-flight? A high-flying Barcelona, perhaps, with serious aspirations in Europe under Hansi Flick, would be an attractive proposition.

Regardless, the Catalan giants are unlikely to be able to put together a financial package Liverpool would be comfortable with.

More to the point, Luis Diaz has already clearly communicated his desire to open contract talks with us this summer.

Failing that, he’s got two years left on his current deal, so Al-Nassr won’t be able to low-ball the club.

