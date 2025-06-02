Liverpool transfer news: What next after Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez?

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made a super start to the summer transfer window with the acquisition of Jeremie Frimpong.

The former Bayer Leverkusen wing-back joins the Reds as a direct replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Florian Wirtz would appear likely to be the next man to walk through the doors of the AXA training centre. The Reds are believed to be thrashing out the specifics of a deal with Leverkusen, which is likely to seriously exceed the £100m mark.

Who do Liverpool want to sign this summer?

No prizes for guessing that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez will likely be signing number three (or, perhaps, two, depending on our timeline for Wirtz).

Sky Sports reports that Liverpool intend to go on to sign:

Striker

Young centre-back

Defensive midfielder

“Liverpool also want to sign a striker and are looking at some of the same collection of names as the other big clubs, including Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike,” the report outlines.

“Another priority is signing a left-back to share the load with and eventually succeed Andy Robertson. They want Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

“Of less-pressing need but also in their plans are a new young centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

“Other signings will depend on outgoings, with some interest in Luis Diaz and Bayern Munich keen on Cody Gakpo.”

As far as the striker position is concerned, we appear to be most concrete on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

However, Christian Falk with The Daily Briefing reports that Chelsea are currently in the lead for the Frenchman. Mind, the 22-year-old hasn’t yet shaken hands on a potential deal with either outfit.

How badly do Liverpool need a centre-back?

It’s important to emphasise, as per Sky’s report, that any additional incomings beyond Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez will depend on some sales.

Well, we can tick one outgoing off the list already, with Caoimhin Kelleher departing for Brentford as expected.

With Michael Edwards back behind the wheel alongside sporting director Richard Hughes, we firmly believe this’ll only be the tip of the iceberg.

The big question after that is which position is in dire need of reinforcing after our planned trio of signings.

In our view, a quality centre-back is an important piece of business Liverpool need to seriously think about.

Virgil van Dijk has committed for two more years, so there’s time to piece a plan together to replace the club’s greatest modern left-sided centre-half.

Jarell Quansah had a poor 2024/25 season and could probably do with a loan out to get regular minutes. Then there are question marks over Ibrahima Konate (brilliant but yet to sign a contract extension) and Joe Gomez (also more than competent but injury prone).

There’s just cause for the recruitment team to pursue a reliable right-sided centre-half. Particularly if there’s little faith in our Frenchman renewing.

