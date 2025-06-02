Diaz’s partner drops message that will have Liverpool fans asking the same thing

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool supporters have been left wondering about the future of Luis Diaz after an emotional Instagram message was posted by his long-term partner.

Gera Ponce shared a heartfelt note to Reds on her official account, thanking us for the support shown to her family since the Colombian joined the club.

She wrote: “From the first day we arrived, we felt first hand what it means to be a part of this club… This is a real bond, deep and strong, that reaffirms that we’ll never walk alone.”

The use of past tense, the message of gratitude, and the tone of finality have left many speculating that this could be a farewell.

It’s not the first time this has happened recently either.

Diaz joins Nunez in cryptic messages as Wirtz talk builds

Only last week, Darwin Nunez shared what looked like a goodbye message across his social media.

Both situations have come at a time when interest in Florian Wirtz is intensifying – with the German heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

If the 22-year-old arrives and operates in a central false No.9 / No.10 or left-sided attacking role, it could further complicate matters for Diaz.

That’s especially true with Cody Gakpo now appearing to be the preferred option on the left under Arne Slot.

With our Premier League-winning head coach’s tactical tweaks already being demonstrated in the use of Diaz and Gravenberch last season, it raises real questions about where both Wirtz and our No. 7 fit going forward.

And with this social media post doing the rounds, fans will understandably be asking whether we’ve already seen the last of the former Porto man, in a Liverpool shirt.

You can view Ponce’s post on Luis Diaz and Liverpool fans via her Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gera Ponce (@gera25ponce)

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best