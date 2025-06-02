‘You will see…’ – The Athletic reporter tells Liverpool fans what they can expect from Frimpong

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans can look forward to Jeremie Frimpong rampaging along the right flank at Anfield for the next few years, with the Dutchman having joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen.

Kopites will even get a few snippets of what they can expect from their new signing if, as seems likely, he features for Netherlands in their World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Malta over the coming fortnight.

In theory, the 24-year-old has come in as an instant replacement at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it’d be inaccurate to blindly assume that he’s a clone of the England international, who Jamie Carragher previously labelled the world’s best player in his position.

What can Liverpool fans expect from Frimpong?

In The Athletic‘s new Transfers TLDR series, Caoimhe O’Neill outlined the attributes that Frimpong is likely to bring to Liverpool, based on what he produced with Leverkusen.

She detailed: ‘You will see versatility and speed. Expect to see defenders scrambling after him or trying to guess his next move, only to watch him dribble past in a flash.

‘Frimpong is hungry to make things happen. He has tricks, flicks and plenty of end product but we won’t be watching a Trent Alexander-Arnold tribute act. The Dutchman will not be commanding from midfield and pinging passes out to the wingers from deep. When it comes to defending, expect fast recoveries.’

Frimpong likely to offer different qualities to Alexander-Arnold

While Liverpool’s new right-back appears to carry a threat further up the pitch, just as their former vice-captain did at Anfield, he’s likely to do so in a different manner to Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old was widely hailed as one of the best passers of a football anywhere on the planet, whereas Frimpong seems to be more of a lightning-quick right-sided operator who’ll charge up and down his flank at dizzying speed.

O’Neill’s assertion about the Dutchman’s dribbling ability is evident in his match average of 0.9 successful take-ons, which places him among the top 22% of full-backs for that particular metric in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year (FBref).

He’s also likely to improve Liverpool’s attacking output from right-back, with his tally of five goals and 12 assists from the recently concluded campaign exceeding Alexander-Arnold’s respectable haul of four and eight respectively.

The brief yet informative assessment from The Athletic writer suggests that, in Frimpong, the Reds have signed a hugely exciting player whose pace and trickery will frequently have fans out of the seats at Anfield – and who’s insisted that he’s come to Merseyside to win trophies aplenty.

Let’s hope he can deliver upon this rather promising initial billing!