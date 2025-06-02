Private jet flight sparks wild Florian Wirtz claims from journalist

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

A private jet travelling from Manchester to Nuremberg has triggered fresh excitement among Liverpool fans amid mounting speculation around Florian Wirtz.

The German midfielder, who has long been linked with a move to Anfield, may be edging closer to a transfer after Nicholas Bieber posted on X that a medical could be on the cards.

“WIRTZ MEDICAL IMMINENT?! ✈️👀🔴 A private jet is scheduled to travel to Nuremberg (closest to German national team’s training camp 🇩🇪) from Manchester later TODAY ✈️🛫 All as we hear reports that a deal is very close! 🗣👀 Are we finally about to see a ‘here we go’? 🤞🏻✍🏻,” the journalist wrote.

The aircraft in question — a VistaJet CL60 — is set to depart Manchester at 3:25pm and arrive in Nuremberg by 5:48pm, with the details confirmed by ourselves on FlightRadar24.

David Ornstein and Paul Joyce have both reported our interest in the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, and this latest twist is likely to add more fuel to the fire.

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting Wirtz updates

Bieber, who previously worked at the Daily Mirror and Daily Star, is also a Liverpool supporter — something that gives his post added weight to the usual flight-tracking conspiracy theorist.

With the 22-year-old with the German national team ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixture and World Cup qualifiers, the timing of a medical in that region has not gone unnoticed.

Should the move go through, the Leverkusen ace could become our second major signing this summer with Jeremie Frimpong already secured.

As always, it remains to be seen — but plenty will now be watching the skies.

You can view the Wirtz update via @nickbieber on X:

WIRTZ MEDICAL IMMINENT?! ✈️👀🔴 A private jet is scheduled to travel to Nuremberg (closest to German national team's training camp 🇩🇪) from Manchester later TODAY 🛫 All as we hear reports that a deal is very close! 🗣👀 Are we finally about to see a 'here we go'? 🤞🏻✍️🏻#LFC pic.twitter.com/pkxBkPgqpa — Nicholas Bieber (@nickbieber) June 2, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best