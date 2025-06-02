Talks planned: Premier League side eyeing summer move for Liverpool forward who’s wowed Roy Keane

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

One forward at Liverpool has been identified as a summer transfer target by a fellow Premier League club.

After a dream start to his senior Reds career in 2024 (senior debut, winning the Carabao Cup at Wembley, scoring a brace at Anfield), this calendar year has been far unkinder to Jayden Danns.

The 19-year-old joined Sunderland on loan at the end of the winter transfer window but never got to play for the Wearsiders due to a back injury which was flagged during his medical. However, that hasn’t deterred the promoted side from trying their luck with him once more.

Sunderland to speak with Liverpool regarding another loan for Danns

As reported by The Northern Echo, the northeastern club – who won promotion back to the Premier League a few days ago – will hold talks with Liverpool over the possibility of another loan move for the teenage striker.

Although Arne Slot wants to include Danns on the Reds’ pre-season tour to Asia in order to assess him further, he could be deemed surplus to requirements once top-flight action begins in August, in which case a temporary exit may well be facilitated.

The youngster has forged a strong relationship with Sunderland, having held one-on-one chats with manager Regis Le Bris and often travelled to watch their games during the second half of their promotion-winning campaign.

Liverpool chiefs are also understood to have been impressed by the manner in which the Black Cats handled a delicate situation regarding the management of his injury.

Liverpool likely to be amenable to Danns joining Sunderland on loan

In many ways, another loan move to Sunderland for Danns would appear to be ideal for all parties involved.

For Liverpool, he’d still be their player while also having his development furthered by regular game-time elsewhere, and they’d get a chance to assess how he performs at Premier League level.

For the player, he’d have the opportunity to play weekly in the top flight and make up for lost time after his back injury scuppered his involvement for the Black Cats earlier this year, and he’d be going to a club where he’s already forged strong connections.

For Sunderland, they’d be bolstering their squad with a prodigious young talent who’s even earned praise from the usually hard-to-please Roy Keane, who lauded Danns’ “amazing” predatory instincts on the night that he scored twice against Southampton in the FA Cup in February 2024.

Even if he isn’t starting every single week at the Stadium of Light, he’d realistically be more likely to earn regular minutes there next season that at Anfield, so Liverpool could well be amenable to a loan move, especially if they manage to pull off a marquee centre-forward signing such as Hugo Ekitike.

Hopefully the talented 19-year-old can kick on again over the next 12 months after a frustrating 2025 so far for him.