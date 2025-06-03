Kelleher exit called ‘bargain of the summer’ by transfer insider

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Some supporters will be confused by the low price for Caoimhin Kelleher’s looming departure, but a respected journalist has now offered clarity on the situation.

The Cork-born stopper looks set to join Brentford in an £18m deal, with BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel describing it as potentially “the bargain of the summer” during a Q&A session on the outlet’s website.

Kelleher is undoubtedly a talented goalkeeper and has played a crucial role for us in cup competitions.

But his limited Premier League experience, alongside his contract expiring next summer, makes this a logical time to cash in.

“Consider this: Kelleher is 26 and has only made 25 Premier League starts,” Mokbel explained. “Brentford will have used that to drive the price down.”

Giorgi Mamardashvili arrival makes summer timing perfect

The Republic of Ireland international’s exit is also well-timed thanks to the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian was signed last summer but remained with Valencia for the 2024/25 campaign.

He will now link up with the squad for pre-season and compete with Alisson Becker to be our new No.2.

Selling Kelleher now also prevents us from losing him for nothing in 12 months and provides a useful boost to our summer transfer budget.

Funds raised from this deal could go towards moves for Florian Wirtz – a player we’re strongly pushing to sign – or even cover other rumoured targets like Milos Kerkez, who is being eyed as an option at left-back.

Diaz and Nunez links show Slot is ready to reshape the squad

Reports from Saudi Arabia have linked Luis Diaz with a move abroad and even Darwin Nunez has been the subject of speculation.

That shows our boss is ready to reshape this team in his image and make tough decisions when needed.

The 47-year-old has made it clear he’s just as willing to sanction exits as he is to bring new talent through the door.

Letting Kelleher go for £18m might seem cheap on the surface, but considering his game time, contract status and the fact we’ve already lined up a replacement, it’s a move that suits us perfectly.

