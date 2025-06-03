‘I will always’ – Caoimhin Kelleher shows his class with touching Liverpool farewell message

Caoimhin Kelleher has bid farewell to Liverpool with a touching message shared via his Instagram account.

Earlier today the Ireland international completed a move to Premier League outfit Brentford in a deal that could reach £18m.

The shot stopper signed for the Reds as a 16-year-old and helped the club to two league titles, two League Cups, one European Cup, one FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his time on Merseyside.

Although our former No. 62 had to often settle for a spot behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order, Kelleher did not disappoint when called upon and holds the record for the most penalty shootout victories for a Liverpool ‘keeper in history (4).

The Cork-born ace thanked Reds fans for the ‘amazing support’ he’s received during his time at Anfield and insisted he will ‘always have a special place’ in his heart for ‘this club and the city’.

Kelleher will be remembered for the famous shootout victory against Chelsea at Wembley in 2022 where he scored his penalty before Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed over to result in glory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was signed from Valencia last year but immediately loaned back to the La Liga side, will join up with Slot’s squad this summer to challenge number one Alisson.

You can check the new Brentford signing’s farewell message below via Instagram: