Irish club lands huge payout after Kelleher transfer call explained by journalist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer decision this week has drawn questions – but there’s now a very clear reason for it.

The club confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher has completed a permanent move to Brentford in a deal worth up to £18 million.

Some have viewed the fee as surprisingly low for a Premier League-winning keeper who played a key role for us last season.

But new reporting has revealed exactly why this is still a win for us – and for two clubs in Ireland who placed their faith in the young Cork-born stopper a decade ago.

Liverpool fee makes sense after Irish windfall emerges

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Kelleher’s first club Ringmahon Rangers are now set for a record-breaking windfall.

“When the 26-year-old moved to Merseyside a decade ago, Ringmahon brokered a 20% sell-on clause,” the report states.

That decision is now paying off.

Ringmahon will bank a guaranteed €3 million, making it the largest sell-on fee ever received by an Irish outfit.

Even better, 20% of that sum will trickle down to Rockmount – Kelleher’s first footballing home in Cork.

It’s a moment that rewards the patience and foresight of everyone involved in his development, and underlines how our club’s commitment to youth and community can bring rewards in unexpected ways.

BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel has also explained why this deal actually suits us financially.

We keep 80% of the £18 million fee – a strong figure for a player with one year left on his deal, and someone who likely wanted guaranteed game time we couldn’t offer.

It also shows how this transfer has real ripple effects beyond the Premier League.

Liverpool’s approach to youth development continues to pay off

The 26-year-old leaves us as a Carabao Cup winner, a Champions League performer, and a title-winning back-up who stepped up when Alisson was injured.

He also saved penalties in shootouts against Real Madrid and Southampton, and was trusted by our boss in key matches during Arne Slot’s title-winning campaign.

It’s another case of us backing our youth system – and those who first spotted his talent.

And it’s encouraging that the Cork community – who raised and developed this keeper – is being rewarded for that belief.

Ringmahon Rangers have now received more for a player than any other Irish club in history – and we’ve still made a tidy profit ourselves.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best