‘Almost closed’ – Fabrizio Romano has fresh Florian Wirtz update for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has provided yet another exciting update for Liverpool fans regarding Florian Wirtz.

The German international – who ultimately confirmed his move to Anfield himself via social media on Tuesday night – is closing in on a move to the Reds from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports suggest the transfer fee could be more than £126m and Romano has now claimed (in an update via @DaveOCKOP on X) both clubs are ‘negotiating the last details’.

A report from German outlet BILD has suggested the transfer could fall through if Wirtz is to sustain an injury during international duty with his national side this week but Kopites will be praying that does not happen.

Wirtz impressed right throughout the campaign for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen – registering 16 goals and 15 assists (across all competitions) – and is believed to be eager on joining Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool fans can catch Wirtz in action on Wednesday

The attacking midfielder is likely to be in the starting XI for Germany tomorrow when they take on Portugal in the semi-final of the Nations League in Munich.

Jamal Musiala, who Wirtz contends with for a starting spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s side, is currently out injured so our potential new signing will be tasked with being the main creative spark for his country.

The 22-year-old looks right in the mood for the big game after he scored an absolute pearler in training on Tuesday and he’ll be hoping to do the same tomorrow when it matters most.

Liverpool supporters will be watching on eagerly completing their own scouting reports so let’s hope the lad can put on a show.

There’s yet to be any official confirmation of the transfer – but Romano is confident the ‘deal is almost closed’.

Check the update via @DaveOCKOP on X below: