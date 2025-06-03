Wirtz domino effect emerges after Kelleher completes Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed the permanent departure of Caoimhin Kelleher – and it could be the first domino in a bigger summer plan.

The Irish goalkeeper leaves Anfield after a decade at the club, with Brentford securing the 26-year-old in a deal worth up to £18 million.

It’s a fee that many have thought was too low, with one BBC reporter explaining why it may not be as bad as some of our supporters may have perceived it to be.

But it’s what happens next that may be more significant for us.

Brentford’s current number one, Dutch international Mark Flekken, has also completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

This domino movement could help clear the runway for Florian Wirtz – one of the names we’ve been linked with most consistently – to finally make his move.

It could also explain why Brentford managed to agree a relatively modest deal for a proven Premier League keeper, who has played Champions League and title-winning football.

Kelleher started 20 matches this season under Arne Slot, including 10 in a row when Alisson Becker was out injured.

Our boss trusted him in huge moments, and the Cork-born keeper delivered – including saving penalties against Southampton and Real Madrid in back-to-back games.

He leaves Liverpool as a two-time Premier League winner and a Carabao Cup hero, having scored the decisive kick in the 2022 final shootout against Chelsea.

Flekken movement could open the door for Wirtz

With Brentford moving their number one to Leverkusen, it aligns perfectly with the suggestion that the German side are preparing financially – and positionally – to lose their most in-demand player.

Wirtz has been the subject of multiple reported enquiries from us this season, including one where Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk).

This type of forward planning between clubs happens more than we realise, and the transfer fee reported for Kelleher may reflect a broader co-ordinated strategy.

With the 22-year-old German international reportedly open to a Premier League switch, and the Reds already laying groundwork, this could be one to keep a close eye on.

Only time will tell, but the pieces are starting to move.

