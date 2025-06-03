Florian Wirtz may have just confirmed Liverpool transfer with bombshell socials post

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen – and the player himself may have just confirmed the transfer via his Instagram account.

The Germany international, who is reportedly going to cost the Reds more than £126m if he does head to Merseyside this summer, is reportedly demanding the No. 10 shirt – currently occupied by Alexis Mac Allister.

Those rumours have been rubbished by Wirtz however, who has claimed fans should not ‘believe everything that’s written’.

It would be a huge statement to join Arne Slot’s side for a massive fee and then take one of our most important player’s shirt number off him – but it now appears that won’t be happening.

While rubbishing rumours that he’s stealing Macca’s shirt number, the attacker has inadvertently confirmed he’s on his way to Anfield.

There’s yet to be any official confirmation of the transfer – one that would be a new club record for Liverpool – but it appears we’ve now took a huge step towards an announcement.

Liverpool supporters got another glimpse of what they can expect from the playmaker earlier today when a video of Wirtz unleashing a sublime finish circled on social media.

The attacking midfielder was training with his national side ahead of their Nations League semi final clash with Portugal tomorrow.

Check the German’s Instagram story below: