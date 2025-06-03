Reporter drops Wirtz claim and what he’s said privately will excite Liverpool fans

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to work behind the scenes as the race for one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders takes a significant new twist.

The latest update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has suggested that negotiations between us and Bayer Leverkusen remain ongoing, with the structure of the proposed deal still being ironed out.

He claims Florian Wirtz has made his intentions clear — again — and has reportedly stated he only wants to join Liverpool.

That in itself will be music to our ears but there’s more.

Liverpool plane trip raises fresh questions about Wirtz deal

Talks have been progressing, and there’s another curious detail that’s also got people talking.

A private jet is said to have flown from Manchester to Germany this week, reportedly landing close to the German national team’s training base — the very camp where Wirtz is currently stationed.

Some believe that trip could have been used to conduct initial medical tests or to accelerate discussions while Leverkusen remain in negotiations.

We’ve already seen reports that a €130m bid has been tabled and rejected, with the Bundesliga champions demanding closer to €150m (via Christian Falk).

That fee would place Wirtz among the most expensive signings in Premier League history.

But as the Germany international’s stance becomes clearer, and with the Reds keen to back our Premier League-winning boss, the sense is that a breakthrough may not be far away.

Our head coach has reportedly met with Rayan Cherki recently too, as we look to add multiple attacking options this summer, while Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected not long ago, signalling how serious we are.

This could become the deal of the summer — and all signs suggest it’s still alive.

You can view the Wirtz update via @sachatavolieri on X:

🔴🦅 Talks are still underway between Liverpool FC & Bayer Leverkusen even if German side are pushing to get it done with the structure of the deal they are expecting for Wirtz.

🇩🇪 The midfielder only wants #LFC and has again made it very clear in the recent hours. #mercato pic.twitter.com/H2LWcMVXmh — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 2, 2025

