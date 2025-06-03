Liverpool closing in on mystery signing as trusted name drops ‘imminent’ update

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are wasting no time in the transfer market – and fresh updates suggest another major deal is close.

The Reds are believed to be confident of confirming a new signing in the coming days, according to journalist Kevin Palmer.

Writing on X, the TEAMtalk contributor said: “Liverpool are getting their transfer business done early once again… they are confident of confirming another big one imminently 👀”

With Arne Slot now in his second summer window as head coach, the plan appears to be swift and decisive recruitment.

But who’s next?

Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Rayan Cherki all linked

The name on every fan’s lips is Florian Wirtz.

The German midfielder has been tracked closely by Liverpool for months, and talks are said to be progressing quickly after the club made a formal approach to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected earlier this month (via Christian Falk), but remain optimistic about getting a deal done soon.

Another target under consideration is Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez, currently at Bournemouth.

With Andy Robertson in his thirties and injuries taking more of a toll in the last couple of seasons, a new left-back could be high on the list.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged that our head coach held a face-to-face meeting with Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki last week.

Despite City’s interest in the Frenchman, the fact that the 47-year-old spoke to Cherki in the south of France has reignited questions over who we’re really going after.

Liverpool wasting no time as new era continues with decisive moves

With pre-season just weeks away, the former Feyenoord boss is pushing to build his squad early.

After winning the Premier League in his first season, our Dutch manager is expected to get full backing from the owners.

And if Palmer’s hint proves accurate, the next signing could be announced within days.

Expect more names to follow.

You can view the Liverpool transfer update via @RealKevinPalmer on X:

