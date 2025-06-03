‘Set to approach’ – Liverpool bracing themselves for $85m offer for ‘top player’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are bracing themselves for an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for Luis Diaz this summer.

The Colombia international, who registered 17 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances for the Reds this term (across all competitions), is also attracting interest from La Liga champions Barcelona.

This fresh update, that claims Al-Nassr could be willing to spend around $85m on the forward, comes courtesy of GiveMeSport’s Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs (via his account on X).

Diaz, 28, joined the Premier League champions from Porto in January 2022 in a deal worth an initial £37m (Sky Sports) and quickly became an important player for Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician labelled our No. 7 as a ‘top player’ (as per TNT Sports) during his time on Merseyside and the Colombian is a huge hit amongst Kopites with his tenacious attitude.

Luis Diaz’s wife recently hinted at impending departure

The wife of the Liverpool favourite sparked rumours Diaz could be on his way out of Merseyside with a social media post recently.

Gera Ponce shared a heartfelt note to Reds on her official Instagram account, thanking us for the support shown to her family since the Colombian joined the club.

It felt almost like a farewell message, but reports suggest there have been positive talks between Arne Slot and the player recently with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Would it make sense to sell Lucho?

With Diaz approaching 30 years of age it would be difficult for the club to turn down an offer of $85m but the Barrancas-born talent has proved again this term that he’s an important player.

His preferred position is on the left flank, but he displayed on numerous occasions under Slot that he can be the man to call upon down the middle of our front three.

His movement in an almost false-nine role is clever and his unselfishness allowed the likes of Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo flourish in behind him.

Receiving a hefty fee for the attacker would recover most of the money we’re set to splash on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

If reports are to be believed the German international could cost as much as £126.4m this summer.

It remains to be seen what will happen during the remainder of the window – we’ll just have to wait and see.

Check Jacobs’ update below via X: