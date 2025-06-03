James Pearce has just confirmed Liverpool contract news that many Reds fans might have missed

Image via The Redmen TV on YouTube

James Pearce has today confirmed one piece of contract news at Liverpool which may have escaped the attention of most Reds supporters.

Most of the 2024/25 season was played out to the backdrop of uncertainty over the futures of several big-name players at Anfield whose deals had been due to expire this month. While Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk mercifully agreed new terms, Trent Alexander-Arnold has now left for Real Madrid.

That left two players approaching the end of their contracts on Merseyside – backup goalkeepers Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies.

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, Pearce has confirmed that while one of those is set to leave Liverpool this summer, the other has renewed his commitment to the club.

James Pearce reveals news of Harvey Davies contract extension

The Czechia international is keen to obtain more first-team experience, having remained at Anfield as cover for Alisson Becker and the now Brentford-bound Caoimhin Kelleher for the 2024/25 season.

However, the journalist then confirmed in a low-key manner that Davies has recently signed a contract extension with the Reds and could be a fixed inclusion in Arne Slot’s senior squad next term behind the Brazil number one and the incoming Giorgi Mamardashvili. The length of the 21-year-old’s new deal wasn’t specified.

Could Davies get a first-team debut at Liverpool next season?

Although he’ll turn 22 in September and has yet to make his first-team debut for Liverpool, the academy graduate may feel that he still has a chance of making the grade at Anfield if he’s put pen to paper on a new contract.

Davies was named on the bench for a handful of Premier League and Champions League games in the recently concluded campaign, and he’ll have seen how Jaros was suddenly thrust into action in the win over Crystal Palace last October when Alisson got injured and Kelleher was absent through illness.

With two of those set to leave the Reds this summer, there’s a vacancy for the third-choice goalkeeping berth in Slot’s squad, with Mamardashvili coming in as the Brazilian’s immediate deputy.

The former Crewe loanee still has the bulk of his career ahead of him and will only benefit from continuing to work alongside Liverpool’s number one, who could viably claim to be the world’s best player in his position.

Davies could well get a few chances to impress Slot in pre-season and potentially the occasional domestic cup outing in 2025/26, now that he’s quietly penned a new contract at Anfield.