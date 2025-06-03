Pearce: Slot decision has sealed exit for three Liverpool players

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer business is beginning to take shape, but not all of it will involve incomings.

As reported by James Pearce via The Athletic, three members of our squad are expected to move on in search of fresh starts elsewhere.

Tyler Morton, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are all being lined up for permanent exits as we look to streamline our options heading into pre-season.

None of the trio played a part in our Premier League title-winning campaign and, with Arne Slot reshaping the squad in his image, it’s clear that decisions are being made swiftly.

Pearce says they are “expected to leave in search of a fresh challenge,” and it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Morton spent last season on the fringes at Anfield, where he failed to make much of an impact with the very limited opportunities that came his way.

Phillips and Williams, meanwhile, played a decent amount of football away from Merseyside, though both players struggled to make a consistent impact.

Kelleher and Tsimikas exits could follow trio out of Anfield

The exits don’t end there either.

Caoimhin Kelleher has now completed a permanent move to Brentford, with Liverpool happy to cash in on the Irish international even with the low fee that was offered.

Similarly, Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas is attracting interest and is expected to move on this summer after falling behind in the pecking order.

These outgoings reflect a wider shift in the squad dynamic, and could make room for Liverpool after we had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk), a player covered in-depth as a top target for Slot’s second season.

We’ve seen that Wirtz was supposedly the subject of a secret Liverpool medical in Cologne, a report that aligns with our recent push to finalise deals early in the window.

With the club expected to be active in the transfer market, freeing up wages and squad space is key, and it appears we’re wasting no time executing that vision.

