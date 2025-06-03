“I’m told…” – Fabrizio Romano has a ‘fantastic’ late-night transfer update for Liverpool fans

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared some ‘fantastic’ news for Liverpool fans in an update late on Monday night.

The Reds have already clinched the signing of Jeremie Frimpong within days of the 2024/25 season ending, and they continue to push hard to strike what’d be a club-record transfer for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.

Another player on whom Richard Hughes appears to be making progress for a potential swoop is Milos Kerkez, with the aforementioned reporter indicating in recent days that a deal is ‘absolutely on’ for the Bournemouth l-left-back.

Romano shares late-night update on Kerkez and Liverpool

Romano doubled down on that stance in an update on his eponymous YouTube channel last night, emphasising the Hungarian’s eagerness to come to Anfield and the state of play in terms of how close Liverpool are to completing a move for him.

The transfer reporter said: “The agreement with the player is done. I’m told that Milos Kerkez can’t wait to join Liverpool.

“He’s really tempted by this opportunity, tempted to be part of this fantastic squad, believing that Liverpool were already fantastic in the season just completed, and it’s going to be even better in the next one with more additions.

“There is a fantastic feeling at the moment between Liverpool and Kerkez. The agent is the same agent who represents Federico Chiesa, so the relationship is very good, and now Liverpool are advancing on this deal.”

Liverpool now a hugely attractive destination for top talents like Kerkez

Wirtz has made it clear that he wants to join Liverpool this summer, and Kerkez seems to have a similar burning desire to be part of Arne Slot’s squad for next season.

For two of the brightest young talents in Europe to be so keen on a move to the Reds shows that Anfield has become a hugely attractive destination for top players, who’ve no doubt been won over the history of the club and the tangible success that we’ve had in recent years.

Nothing is guaranteed in football, but new signings are arriving on Merseyside knowing that they’ll likely be joining a team who’ll be winning major trophies, or at the very least competing for silverware on an annual basis.

With both Wirtz and Kerkez keen on playing for Liverpool, and the club seemingly at an advanced stage in both transfer pursuits, hopefully it shouldn’t take much longer for the final details of the two proposed transactions to be ironed out and for the players to be filmed at the AXA Training Centre in resplendent red shirts.

Now that he’s had a year as the Reds’ sporting director, Hughes is well and truly flexing his muscles in the marketplace and doing his utmost to try and ensure that the Premier League champions will take some removing from their current perch!