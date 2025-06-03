‘Completely false’ – Journalist emphatically shuts down rumours of Liverpool player wanting to leave

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Reports that one player is seeking to leave Liverpool this summer have been dismissed as ‘completely false’.

Luis Diaz’s partner Gera Ponce triggered speculation over the 28-year-old’s future at Anfield after a recent Instagram post in which she thanked Kopites for the support shown to her family since the Colombian came to Merseyside in January 2022, with the tone and language that she used hinting at a possible farewell.

That followed on from claims by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo last week (via Sport Witness) that the Reds’ number 7 has ‘no intention’ of renewing his contract with the Premier League champions and instead wants a move to Barcelona.

Journalist rubbishes reports of Diaz wanting to leave Liverpool

Any Liverpool fans fearing that Diaz might push for an exit this summer may have had their nerves eased by an online post from a Colombian journalist.

Taking to X over the past few hours, Pipe Sierra outlined (translated from Spanish): “It is completely false that Luis Díaz (28) has decided to leave Liverpool. In fact, talks for his contract renewal have already begun, and they are working on a longer contract with a salary increase.

“If he doesn’t sign, the Reds will be open to selling him for more than €80m [£67.6m], as reported by Fabrizio Romano, with Barcelona and Al Nassr being the most interested at this point.”

Diaz recently hinted that he’d be happy to stay at Liverpool

The LaLiga champions might always carry an allure which can be difficult to turn down, especially for players from South America, but there doesn’t seem to be any obvious reason for Diaz to leave Liverpool right now.

Not only are the Reds the reigning Premier League champions and showing genuine ambition in the summer transfer window, but also the 28-year-old has been an integral part of our success under Arne Slot, scoring 17 times in all competitions in the recently concluded campaign (third-most of any LFC player).

In addition, it’s worth remembering the forward’s recent comments to Colombian media in which he said that he’d ‘stay however many years it takes’ and is ‘taking about’ a possible contract renewal at Anfield, with two years remaining on his current deal.

The apparent interest of clubs like Barcelona and Al-Nassr has been widely reported, but that doesn’t strictly mean that Diaz would be banging down the door for a move to Camp Nou or the Saudi Pro League.

Let’s hope that negotiations over a potential new contract for our number 7 are in progress and that, at some point in the coming months, he’ll have put pen to paper on an extension and quelled speculation over his future on Merseyside.