(Video) ‘Liverpool’s the place for him’ – Steven Gerrard has his say on ‘big talent’ Florian Wirtz

Steven Gerrard is confident Liverpool ‘are going to be the team to catch’ next season – especially if his former side can complete the signing of Florian Wirtz.

The Bayer Leverkusen ace has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League champions this summer in a deal that could cost the Reds more than £126m.

Wirtz ultimately confirmed he’s joining Arne Slot’s side during the current window with a shock Instagram post on Tuesday evening and Liverpool legend Gerrard has admitted he’s excited by what he’s seen from the ‘big talent’.

The German international registered 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances this term (across all competitions) and was a key part of Xabi Alonso’s title-winning side during the 2023/24 campaign.

Reasons for optimism ahead of the new campaign

With the signing of Jeremie Frimpong (also from Leverkusen) already confirmed and Slot and Co. also closing in on a move for full-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, there’s no reason why Liverpool cannot compete on all four fronts next term.

We will need luck with injuries, as all sides do throughout the campaign, but our Dutch head coach is adding some very important pieces to his jigsaw which will hopefully see us challenge for major honours for years to come.

Jamie Carragher believes a new centre forward should be next on Liverpool’s radar if the Wirtz and Kerkez transfers are completed – but it remains to be seen what other moves our Dutch head coach is planning.

Check our former captain speaking below via @Slotoholic on X (courtesy of @footballontnt):