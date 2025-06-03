Wirtz deal with Liverpool could collapse over injury fears claims German source

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of one of Europe’s most exciting midfielders could be in jeopardy — and not for reasons we expected.

The Bundesliga’s best creative force is reportedly edging closer to a historic switch to Anfield, but his involvement in Germany’s Nations League campaign has thrown the move into doubt.

According to Bild, Florian Wirtz is “on the verge of the biggest German transfer of all time”, with Liverpool pushing to get the deal done for around €150m.

However, the report also warns that the move could fall through entirely if the Bayer Leverkusen man gets injured while playing for his country this week.

A secret private jet flew from Manchester to Cologne, reportedly to carry out medical checks with the Germany international while he’s away with the national team.

But with talks still ongoing, nothing has been signed off yet.

“If Wirtz gets injured, the entire transfer could be jeopardised. Liverpool could want to reduce the fee or back out altogether.”

Wirtz transfer at risk after international duty twist

Germany face Portugal on Wednesday night, and Leverkusen are said to be anxious about the implications.

They want the deal wrapped up before anything goes wrong, especially after rejecting a €130m bid from us already.

The 22-year-old only wants to join Liverpool, according to multiple sources including Sacha Tavolieri on X, and talks are said to be progressing between the two clubs.

If completed, this would be a record-breaking signing for both Liverpool and German football as a whole — but the risk of injury could still scupper it.

Wirtz has been on our, with the playmaker’s performances under Xabi Alonso putting him at the centre of our rebuild plans.

The second offer Liverpool made for Florian Wirtz was rejected as we continue to negotiate Leverkusen’s €150m demands.

And with the player making it clear he only wants Liverpool, this is a transfer that could still be completed — if he can come through Wednesday unscathed.

