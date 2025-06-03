(Video) Liverpool fans will lap up what Florian Wirtz did in Germany training today

Image via @dfb_team on Instagram

Florian Wirtz isn’t a Liverpool player just yet, but Reds fans eagerly awaiting his proposed transfer from Bayer Leverkusen won’t have to wait long to get a taster of what to expect from the 22-year-old.

The Merseysiders have already seen two bids for the playmaker knocked back by the Bundesliga outfit, who continue to hold out for a fee of just over £125m (Christian Falk). With LFC’s most recent offer amounting to £109m, it’s not an insurmountable chasm to bridge in order to get a deal done.

In the meantime, he’s gearing up to represent his country in the UEFA Nations League this week, with Germany taking on Portugal in the first semi-final in Munich on Wednesday night.

Wirtz unleashes powerful finish in Germany training

The social media admins for the German national team posted clips from Nationalmannschaft training this afternoon, and one piece of footage showing Wirtz will have caught the eyes of Liverpool supporters.

As he approached the edge of the penalty area, the 22-year-old let fly with an unstoppable strike which crashed into the top corner of the net, with the goalkeeper reduced to the role of spectator as he watched the ball fizz past him.

Wirtz could give Liverpool a more potent number 10 option

One fo the biggest reasons for the Premier League champions to potentially spend a club-record fee on Wirtz is undoubtedly his goal record, having netted 16 times for Leverkusen this season and 57 times in 197 appearances in total for the club.

He’s also found the net six times in 29 caps for Germany, including a neat finish for the first goal scored at Euro 2024 last year (he also netted against Spain in the quarter-finals of that tournament) and three goals in the current UEFA Nations League campaign from last autumn (Transfermarkt).

Those returns at club and international level – along with the finish he executed on the training ground today – suggest that the 22-year-old could be the answer to Jamie Carragher’s pleas for a more potent number 10 alternative to Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool.

We can safely assume that plenty of Reds fans will be tuning into the Germany-Portugal game tomorrow night not just to keep an eye on Diogo Jota, but also to catch a glimpse of what Wirtz could offer at Anfield if LFC are to sign him!

Check out Wirtz’s training ground goal below, taken from dfb_team on Instagram and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @iThisMeansMore: