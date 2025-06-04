Neville’s done it again with fresh Liverpool prediction; Reds won’t retain the title

Pictures via the It's Called Soccer podcast on the US Overlap channel

Gary Neville had been left red-faced after a previous prediction about us that didn’t age particularly well.

The former Manchester United man had confidently stated last season that we wouldn’t finish in the top four.

Speaking on the It’s Called Soccer podcast on the US Overlap channel, Neville has now looked ahead to the upcoming campaign and ended up paying Liverpool an unexpected compliment.

“I’ve got to go Arsenal again [to win the Premier League], I’ve got to double down, haven’t I?” he said.

“I’ve gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually.

“I didn’t back them the first season, I backed City, but I backed them the last two and I’m going to stick with them.”

That, of course, overlooks the fact that we were the ones who finished top of the pile in the last campaign.

Not only did we prove Neville wrong by smashing his fifth-placed prediction last year, but we did it in style by becoming Premier League champions under Arne Slot in his first season.

Liverpool proved Neville wrong on and off the pitch

Neville now seems to have softened his stance though, praising some of our summer business — including our deal for Jeremie Frimpong.

He admitted: “Signing Wirtz is fantastic. Frimpong and then there’s talk of Kerkez as well, deals with their right and left-back situations.”

He went on to add: “To get those three done, if they were to get those three done quite quickly, would be smart business. But I wouldn’t have expected anything else from Liverpool.”

It’s a lot better than what we saw from the pundit who dismissed us just a year ago.

One thing’s for sure — Neville will think twice before writing us off again, especially if we go back-to-back in the next campaign.

You can watch Neville’s comments via The Overlap US on YouTube:

