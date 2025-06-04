German press react as Wirtz drops cryptic message that hints at Liverpool move

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were given another strong hint that Florian Wirtz is Anfield-bound after the German playmaker posted a pointed message on social media.

Bild journalists Phillip Arens and Axel Hesse called it a “remarkable event” as Wirtz, 22, broke his silence for the first time on the Liverpool speculation that has surrounded him for weeks.

The German international has remained quiet throughout the saga—until now.

On Tuesday evening, Wirtz posted on Instagram: “Whoever says I want the 10? I respect players. Don’t believe everything that’s written.”

It was a clear reference to claims from Florian Plettenberg that he was demanding Alexis Mac Allister’s No.10 shirt at Liverpool.

Instead, the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder chose to send a different message—both to fans and to the dressing room he may soon join.

“This is the first time Wirtz has signalled his impending move to Liverpool FC!” said Bild, noting how unusual it is for him to respond publicly.

Wirtz sends message of respect to Liverpool dressing room

Bild believe the most important part of Wirtz’s message isn’t the denial—it’s the tone.

The post signals that Wirtz doesn’t want to cause disruption ahead of a potentially huge transfer and shows respect for the Argentina international who currently wears the shirt.

Mac Allister has been a key figure for us, with his role central in Arne Slot’s title-winning side.

Wirtz’s nod to dressing room harmony shows this isn’t just a player trying to end speculation—it’s someone already thinking like a Liverpool footballer.

The No.27 has been Wirtz’s preferred number throughout his time at Leverkusen,“He wore them in the youth team at Köln,” Bild noted, “and also wore it on a necklace because it was his first professional number.”

The 22-year-old scored 16 and assisted 15 for Leverkusen last season.

And while his numbers on the pitch have always impressed, it’s his message off it that might have just secured his place in the hearts of Reds everywhere already.

