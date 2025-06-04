Journalist claims reported Harvey Elliott Liverpool exit is off

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott’s Liverpool future remains uncertain—despite a major update suggesting one high-profile exit route is now off the table.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen are “no longer considering” a move for our No.19.

That’s despite plenty of speculation linking the Bundesliga runners-up with a deal for the England U21 international.

Elliott played just 360 minutes in the league last season under Arne Slot, though he still contributed five goals and three assists in all competitions.

His reduced minutes had led many to believe he could be one of the more likely departures this summer, especially given the links to a Leverkusen side who are already in talks with us over Florian Wirtz.

Plettenberg’s update may cool immediate speculation, but it doesn’t end the story.

“A move for Harvey #Elliott to Bayer 04 Leverkusen is no longer being considered, following to the latest developments,” said Florian Plettenberg on X.

The 22-year-old’s recent Instagram post sparked plenty of fan theories, with many interpreting it as a quiet goodbye to Anfield.

His next move remains unclear—but with Jeremie Frimpong already joining us from Leverkusen, and Wirtz strongly linked, some had speculated whether Elliott could be used in a wider deal between the clubs.

Florian Wirtz deal leaves Elliott’s Liverpool status in question

Leverkusen’s withdrawal from the race might actually complicate things for Elliott.

It narrows his options, but also hints that we might want to keep hold of him—at least until more outgoings are confirmed.

The 22-year-old arrived from Fulham in 2019 and has long been seen as one of the more technically gifted players in the squad.

But Arne Slot’s reshaping of the midfield means it’s unclear if there’s a defined role left for Elliott.

A move within the Premier League may now be more likely though this interest from sides on the continent means this isn’t the last update we will hear this month.

You can view the Elliott update via @Plettigoal on X:

🚨🛑 A move for Harvey #Elliott to Bayer 04 Leverkusen is no longer being considered, following to the latest developments. #LFC @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/purTuRW4F2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 3, 2025

