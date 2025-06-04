What fans need to know about Frimpong and why he’s nothing like Trent: Bundesliga expert

(Photo via @LFC on X)

German football expert Kevin Hatchard has explained the real difference between Liverpool’s new right-back Jeremie Frimpong and the man he’s replacing.

While some fans are still coming to terms with the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Hatchard says we shouldn’t expect a like-for-like replacement.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, Hatchard explained that the Dutch international has a completely different approach to the role.

“They’re very different in the way they interpret the position,” he said.

“If you look at the way Trent Alexander-Arnold plays, he’s very much a passer, somebody who will send the ball in from different angles.

“You look at Frimpong and he’s a carrier. He uses his pace, tries to get beyond people and make space that way.”

It’s clear the 24-year-old, who joined us from Bayer Leverkusen, brings pace and unpredictability rather than the passing range we’ve become used to at right-back.

Whilst talk seems to have already shifted to Florian Wirtz joining from the same club and the possible arrival of Milos Kerkez – the Dutch international seems to have been overlooked already.

Frimpong scored five and assisted 12 last season in all competitions – figures that show a clear attacking threat but in a very different form to Trent.

Frimpong’s strengths were highlighted by BBC guest

The former Manchester City youth player has plenty going for him – and has clearly developed a lot under Xabi Alonso’s coaching.

“He’s quick, he carries the ball well and he’s added goals to his game,” said Hatchard.

“He’s versatile and he has worked hard on the defensive part of his game, but he probably has a lot of work to do in that regard as well.”

The German football expert also praised Frimpong’s personality and how he’s become a leader in Germany – a sign the 24-year-old is arriving with more than just raw ability.

“He’s a very energetic and lively team-mate and he’s a lot of fun,” Hatchard added.

“This Bayer Leverkusen spell has been so instructive for him… we’ve seen him grow and become much more consistent.”

Frimpong’s arrival doesn’t just give us a Trent replacement – it offers something new entirely.

